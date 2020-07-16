Newbridge apartments plan gets planning refusal
Kildare County Council refuses planning
Planning application for apartments
Kildare County Council has refused planning for 19 apartments in Newbridge.
The two and three storey apartments would be a mixture of two and three bedooms, at Beechmount, GreenRoad, Newbridge.
Also contained in the planning is a bicyle store, bin storage, an access road, car parking, landscaped gardens, pedestrian access on to the Green Road, outfall drains and all associated site development works.
