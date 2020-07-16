Newbridge apartments plan gets planning refusal

Kildare County Council has refused planning for 19 apartments in Newbridge.

The two and three storey apartments would be a mixture of two and three bedooms, at Beechmount, GreenRoad, Newbridge.

Also contained in the planning is a bicyle store, bin storage, an access road, car parking, landscaped gardens, pedestrian access on to the Green Road, outfall drains and all associated site development works.