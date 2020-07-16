Woman granted court protection against husband who locked himself into bedroom and made mess in kitchen

A protection order was granted to a woman who said her husband was abusive and erratic towards her.

The woman told Naas Family Law Court today that following what she described as a 'tiff' - the partner had 'sulked' and locked himself into their bedroom.

The following day the woman left the house to allow her partner to cool down but when she returned she found he had made a mess in the kitchen.

She said: "There was delph broken, food on the floor, the fridge and freezer were swinging open."

After carefully considering the circumstances, Judge Desmond Zaidan granted a protection order.

In another case, a woman was granted a protection order after she said her ex partner bombarded her with text messages and was calling her names.

The woman was appearing before Naas Family Law Court where she said he had also hacked into accounts and changed her passwords.

The ex partner was also sending threatening messages to her family members.

She also revealed that she had tried to take her life a number of times.

Judge Zaidan granted the protection order and adjourned the case to a later date.