Co Kildare residents being hit by Boil Water notices

Boil water notices are in place for a large amount of South Kildare this morning.

The areas include Rathangan, parts of Monasterevin on the Rathangan Road, Redhills to Kildare town, Tullylost, Thomastown and Ellistown.

A Boil Water Notice is a formal notice issued to all properties in an area advising that drinking water from the public mains is not safe to drink unless it is boiled and cooled beforehand. Irish Water will only issue a Boil Water Notice after consulting with the Health Service Executive (HSE).