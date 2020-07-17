Naas Osprey Hotel featuring on national television with refurbished ballroom one of many additions

A well known Naas based hotel with a newly refurbished ballroom is the latest to benefit from Virgin Media's Back to Business support fund.

Virgin Media, Ireland’s leading connected entertainment provider, has announced the latest businesses who will benefit from their #BackingBusiness support fund, including Naas-based Osprey Hotel. Businesses selected received free on-air advertising including creative and production and are profiled across Virgin Media Channels One, Two and Three.

This week’s three businesses who will feature as part of our 60 second ad campaign and included in this is The Osprey Hotel, Naas.

The Osprey closed their doors in March but were determined to reopen as soon as it was safe to do so. The hotel is delighted to now be welcoming back new and returning guests and look forward to hosting events in the newly refurbished ballroom. The team in The Osprey are really championing staycations and exploring what Ireland has to offer.

Rishnoor Kaur, General Manager of The Osprey Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare said: “We are delighted to be back open again and my colleagues and I are thrilled to see our many guests and friends return. During the lockdown we did some capital works and carried out a major renovation on our ballroom, courtyard and leisure centre, thankfully now that we are open again people can enjoy these stunning new facilities.”

The Manager continued: "Our new ballroom which will be used for weddings, gala dinners, conferences and special events is magnificent."

Also featuring this week is Mullingar-based Multyfarnham Cookery School.

The third business selected this week is ONExU. An Irish Streetwear brand, ONExU strives to create something that everyone wants to be a part of.

Each business will feature on Virgin Media’s weekly 60 second ad break campaign, and be promoted across Virgin Media’s official social media channels.