Kildare town roadworks starting on Tuesday

Motorists being asked to drive with care

KildareNow Reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow Reporter

Email:

content@kildarenow.com

Kildare town roadworks starting on Tuesday

Kildare town roadworks

Kildare County Council will be carrying out road resurfacing works in Kildare town over next week.

Starting on Tuesday, July 21, road resurfacing works will be carried out on the R413 Melitta Road, between Tuesday, July 21, and Friday, July 24.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of these works. Motorists are being asked to drive with care. 