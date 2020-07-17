LATEST: New Naas store for DIY chain which has 15 branches nationwide

The HPC Group, Ireland's largest Independent Builders Providers & DIY Group is opening in Naas.

The group which operates 15 Stores throughout Ireland has plans to open up their first ‘express’ Build & Plumb Centre in Tougher's Business Park, Naas.

The new store will be conveniently located just off the junction 10 Naas exit, alongside Conlan’s Landrover & Jaguar Garage.

Centred between the busy towns of Newbridge and Naas, the firm hopes the superb location will be appealing to both trade and DIY.

"Both the Trade and the general Public’ are time tied, and do not wish to waste needless time waiting to get the products they need for their projects, they want to maximise the time they spend on site or on the project," said Dennis O’Connor, Group Managing Director.

He added: "We spend a lot of time trying to understand the customer's journey, identifying the pressure points and ways in which we can relieve those pressure points."

The Group recently launched their online site www.tjomahony.ie, and it hopes to be able to role out their click and collect option on their Naas site.

The new Build & Plumb centre will be well stocked with leading brands, and the team will be well trained on all the products and be well equipped to advise the customer on the right product for the right project.

The Group operates locations in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Wicklow, Wexford, Tipperary, and Galway.

It is hoped that the branch in Naas will be open in late September.