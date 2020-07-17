"I always believed that we would grow closer as I grew up" - Young Kildare woman whose dad took his own life raising funds for suicide prevention

Dearbhla Byrne from Celbridge is raising funds for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland by undertaking a 100km cycle in August.

Dearbhla (19) who lost her dad to suicide, decided to tell her personal story to put faces to the statistics behind suicide in Ireland and she hope that the funds raised will help other families in this terrible position.

Dearbhla and her friend Aoife Byrne - who lost her brother and boyfriend to suicide - have already raised over €8,000.

Dearbhla said: "On the 24th of January 2018, my Dad took his own life.

"Like most teenagers, I had a complicated relationship with my dad. He was passionate, determined, stubborn, kind, clever, honest, but most of all loving and proud of the life he had built.

"When he died, not only did I lose the father I had, but I also lost the possibility of having a better relationship with him.

"I always believed that we would grow closer as I grew up.

"And there are certain things I just assumed he'd be there to do, like giving me driving lessons or walk me down the aisle.

"Unfortunately, my Dad is one of many who lost their battle with mental health."

Dearbhla said that 352 suicides were recorded in Ireland in 2018 and that has a profound impact on the lives of family members and friends.

Donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/youth-suicide-prevention-ireland-100km-cycle