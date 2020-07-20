New Mayor of Kildare says Covid-19 has taken toll on mental health of families

The new Mayor or Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council has acknowledged that the Covid-19 health crisis has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of members of the public.

Cllr Mark Stafford, who was elected to the highest political office in the county last month, has mapped out his priorities for his 12-month term.



Speaking to the Leinster Leader this week, the Rathangan native paid tribute to the work and dedication of frontline workers in Kildare and the role played by staff in Kildare County Council.

Addressing the challenges facing the local economy, the Fine Gael politician said Kildare must avail of all supports available from central and local government.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the mental health of families due to the changes in lifestyles and to social distancing, the married father-of-two said solutions must be found to help people cope.



Mental stress

He said: “I am also very conscious of the mental stresses that so many people are under as result of the pandemic due to job loss, closure of business, vulnerable family members, issues around child care, the list is endless and I am keen to look at mindfulness in addition to the practical and financial supports that the council will provide.

Cllr Stafford said restrictions around funerals due to social distancing had a profound effect on families.

He explained: “The Covid-19 lockdown has been such a difficult time for everybody and I would like to extend my sympathies to the families and friends of those who died of Covid 19 and those in general who died during the lockdown phase.

“Those who are bereaved at this time, it is particularly difficult but especially those who are grieving and cannot have family and friends and neighbours around them.”

Cllr Stafford paid tribute to frontline staff across Kildare who went out to work every day to serve the local community.

He said: “I would like to acknowledge the huge work of the frontline workers as well as the crisis management team and the community response team in Kildare County Council who did Trojan work including manning the phone lines.”

The practicing solicitor said many local politicians like himself felt powerless during the lockdown due to the lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

He explained: “Some public representatives may have felt a certain level of frustration at not being able to perhaps play a greater role during the lockdown phase of Covid-19.

“However I do think that it is in this reopening phase of getting Ireland and Kildare open again that all public representatives, government and local government will be required to put our shoulders to the wheel and put our best foot forward to aid businesses and the communities of Kildare to get back on their feet again.”

Cllr Stafford said County Kildare must avail of every local and national supports available to re-start the economy and improve communities.

He continued: “The Programme for Government between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens is very ambitious and Kildare will have to be poised to seize all opportunities that come our way in terms of national funding.

“There are some very exciting major capital projects planned such as Town and Village Renewal for a substantial number of our smaller towns and villages with the first of these to be rolled out this year, urban renewal plans for our key towns as well as the Blueways and Greenways.

“It is imperative that we drive these projects.”

Speaking about the historic coalition between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, the veteran councillor said the pact should deliver stability but could lead to a major change in the political landscape in the future.

He said: “We need a strong government, we need stable government, the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green coalition I hope will be a very good and effective government.

“A minority government cannot be bold in their ambition.

“I do not underestimate the potential consequences for all three parties joining government.

“Political scientists have been saying for the past 20/30 years that Ireland is out of step with the rest of Europe in having two centre right parties dominate the political landscape as the government party and the main opposition party.

“We have seen large political parties such as the Centre Party, Clann na Poblachta, Democratic Left, Progressive Democrats fizzle out or become cannibalised.”