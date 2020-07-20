Family of late Alan Kavanagh donates funds to cancer charities

The family of the late Alan Kavanagh from Newbridge has donated funds raised towards his treatment to cancer charities.

Alan, 46, was originally from Highfield. Married to Eileen, with children Scott, Amy and Jamie, he and his family lived in Monaleen, Co Limerick, where he was a senior director with the Stryker Medical Corporation.

The staunch Moorefield GAA man lost his battle with bowel cancer on January 1 last after two years of fighting the illness. The Kildare and Limerick communities had rallied behind the family to raise money for Alan’s medical care in the last months of his life.

The Curragh Racecourse hosted a special Alan Kavanagh Life Enhancing Operation Raceday in October. An online auction and GoFundMe appeal also added to the tally.

The funds raised contributed to Alan’s medical treatment and care in his final months, and on Thursday, June 9, cheques for the remaining balance of €30,985 were presented to Dr Power of the Mercy Cancer Appeal in Cork, for cancer research; and to the Monaleen Cancer Support Group.

“Eileen, Scott, Amy and Jamie, his mum Anne, brothers, sisters and extended family were very humbled by everyone’s generosity and support and wish to express their sincere gratitude.

"The raceday was very special to them as Alan was surrounded by his family and friends and those memories will last forever. Thank you,” the family said in a statement.