Fancy a pint? Charming 100-year-old pub in bargain territory!

If you have a longing for a pint and cash to spare, why not head West and buy your own pub?

Situated in the artisan town of Kiltimagh in the West of Ireland, this charming 100-year-old pub is currently on the market.

Described as having been "refurbished in such a way as to retain all the former glory of a traditional Irish Bar," a warm welcome awaits at Kitty McGreal's.

The pub takes its name from the three sisters who were its original owners - Kitty, Margaret and Bridie - and the venue boasts two blazing fireplaces that give an authentic and friendly feel.

The picturesque town of Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo is in the heart of the county and is centrally located as an ideal base for touring the West. Just one hour from Sligo, Galway, Westport and Achill, 20 minutes from Ireland West Airport Knock and Foxford Woollen Mills and just 10 minutes from Knock Marian Shrine.

Revived trades and crafts of artisans from a bygone era make the town a living, historical experience. Much of its bygone charm as a bustling market town is still evident in the architectural outline of the town, the Market Square and the shop facades.

Kitty McGreals is "what a typical Irish pub is all about" - A place to meet with your friends or simply read the daily newspaper while enjoying a pint.

The property is listed for €130,000. You can see the full listing by clicking here.