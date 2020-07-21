Naas motorists should have more free parking time

Motorists visiting Naas should be given a longer grace period without having to buy a parking ticket.

Normally vehicle owners have 15 minutes to buy a ticket - and there is a 15 minute grace period operating after a parking ticket expires.

Read more County Kildare news

This forms part of the parking rules operating in the town.

However this period was lengthened to 30 minutes with the onset of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Now, Cllr Evie Sammon wants the period extended to 45 minutes.

The issue will be raised at a Naas Municipal District meeting today.