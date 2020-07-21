Leixlip politician says people 'are not happy' with water supply

Today water disruptions have been reported in Leixlip due to a leak. The issue is now resolved and the water supply is reported to be back up and running.

Leixlip based, Cllr Nuala Killeen, said:" For today it is inconvenient, but not like, at times when the whole area has problems."

However, she said that the water issues throughout Co Kildare, and particularly Celbridge and Leixlip, are now an ongoing concern. Acknowledging that capital works are due to take place in Leixlip this August and have taken place in Clane, there are significant concerns among the public.

Also there is a boil water notice ongoing for a lot of areas in South Kildare, impacting about 6,500 residents.

Cllr Killeen said: "Everyday I am getting calls about water problems in Leixlip and Celbridge."

She said: "The problem with the water in Leixlip is that it leaks a lot. It is a very precarious problem, when there is high rain, that is when water contamination happens. It is one of the main concerns in Leixlip and Celbridge. There is not a water outage everyday, but there is anxiety from people. Water is a concern for people."

Cllr Killeen says that she knows of people in Leixlip and Celbridge who have had to replace kettles two to three times per year. She said:"Now when one water main bursts, there could be another one in days.People have complained about smell and taste of water, at times, the quality of water is not okay, people contact us. People are trying to be as vocal as they can,they are looking for attention to be brought to it."

She says that people are worried about the precarious nature of the water supply and wants answers.

Cllr Killeen said: "People are not happy with their water. Today, there is not an issue, it is a straightforward detection of a leak, they dug it up and are fixing it, but other times."

She says that the test results for the Social Democrats office at Unit 4, Leixlip Shopping Mall, showed excessive levels of chlorine, during 2020.