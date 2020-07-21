Sallins to Naas Canal Walk closes to cars from August 2, for Sundays trial says TD

A Co Kildare TD says that the Canal Road, between Naas and Sallins will be catering for pedestrians and cyclists, only, for Sundays.

Deputy James Lawless says that the plan is for a 'trial period.'

He said: "Arising from the popularity of this route during lockdown for amenity purposes. We have such heritage and potential locally, it is great to see positive innovative measures like this being adopted."

The L6006 (Canal Road, Naas) between its junction with the L2006 (Osberstown Road, Naas) at Osberstown Bridge and its junction with L2996 (Mill Lane, Naas) at Tandy’s Bridge, the L2996 (Canal Road, Naas) between its junction with the L6006 (Mill Lane, Naas) at Tandy’s Bridge and its junction with the L29962 (Abbey Road, Naas) at Abbey Bridge,will all be closed to motor traffic from August 2, and repeat Sundays, until October 4, next, and then a review will take place.



