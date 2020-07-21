Co Kildare road closure next week

The road from Monasterevin to Athy will be closed from next Monday until Thursday.

The R417 from Monasterevin to Athy will be closed to facilitate road maintenance.

The road will be closed from 8am until 6pm.

An alternative route will be via southbound traffic travelling from Monasterevin to Athy via the R417 will be diverted along the R445 towards Kildare turning right onto the R415 to its junction with the R418. Turn right onto the R418 to Athy.

Northbound traffic travelling from Athy to Monasterevin via the R417 will be diverted along the N78 Athy to its junction with the R418. Continue along the R418 to its junction with the R415, turn left onto the R415 to its junction with the R445. Turn right onto the R445 to Monasterevin.