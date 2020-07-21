Senator O'Loughlin wants to quiz Minister on re-opening of Kildare schools

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin has called on the Minister for Education to answer questions in the Seanad about the plans to reopen schools in coming weeks.

Last week Minister for Education Norma Foley said there was "an absolutely clear agenda to reopen schools" at the end of August or early September - but parents are concerned at the lack of information on how classes will resume with social distancing protocols in place.

The Minister told the Dáil on Thursday that final issues were being "ironed out" and she reiterated that there would be additional costs in relation to issues such as hygiene measures in schools.

Senator O'Loughlin said: "I have raised some concerns about the challenges facing students and teachers in schools that hope to reopen in late August and September.

"It is vital that we be given the opportunity to engage with the Minister on that issue and on the issue of school transport to enable children to get to school."

Senator O'Loughlin said she also wanted information on new-build projects for St. Paul's secondary school, Monasterevin, for Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington and for a new school in the area around the Curragh, Newbridge and Kildare town.

The former TD also said that schools for special needs pupils must also be prioritised.

She said: "I brought one such group, based in my own area of the Curragh, Kildare, to the Dáil last year.

"I know of the very valuable work it does. We have an opportunity to look again at the scheme and at the supports and resources needed now that it has moved back to the Department.

"It is an absolutely crucial and vital service. We need to look at it again and to debate with the Minister as to its potential to support children and families."