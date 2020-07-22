Naas councillor criticises support of Moat Theatre
Finance
Cllr Seamie Moore
Naas councillor has criticised an application for financial help from the Moat Theatre in the town.
A variety of voluntary organisations and groups in the town are assisted through funding allocated by the councillors on the Naas Municipal District.
Cllr Moore questioned a proposal to grant the theatre €10,000, at a Naas Municipal District meeting yesterday.
He said this is “a lot of money for a kids’ panto”.
And he told a NMD meeting on July 21 that the theatre gets more than €200,000 from the government through Kildare County Council.
