Co Kildare McDonald's open for dine in again

Today 32 more restaurants are opening their dining areas to customers that want to enjoy the Eat-in experience once again at McDonalds.

A statement said: "We are delighted to welcome you back into our restaurants but please follow the measures we've introduced for the safety of you and our employees."

Newbridge, Naas and the M9 Kilcullen McDonald's are open again for dine in.

Visit mcdonalds.ie for the latest info on your local restaurant.