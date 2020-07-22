Coonan Cawley Solicitors and Kevin M. Houlihan & Co Solicitors merge their expertise

We are delighted to announce the merger of Coonan Cawley Solicitors with the highly respected and long-standing practice of Kevin M. Houlihan & Co Solicitors from 31st August 2020.

Kevin. M Houlihan & Co. Solicitors was established in 1981 in Blessington, County Wicklow and has built up a loyal client base providing expert legal advice in all areas to include conveyancing, family law, wills, probate, personal injuries and medical

negligence over the past 40 years. Kevin is highly respected amongst his clients and colleagues alike.

“We are honoured that Kevin has chosen to merge his practice with us. Kevin has agreed to work with us on a consultancy basis. We believe this merger will ensure business continuity for his valued clients and we look forward to providing the

highest calibre of legal advice to these clients in an environment where quality of service, efficiency and responsiveness are of paramount importance.

"We believe this merger will bolster our existing expertise and network of connections and provide

synergies of business which will be of benefit to both our new and existing clients.” - Susanna Cawley, Managing Partner.

We look forward to the future and the exciting venture that this practice has embarked on, providing the best possible service for our client base.

If you would like to make contact, please visit www.coonancawley.ie or phone 045 899 571 or email office@coonancawley.ie.