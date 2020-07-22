Creche chain planning to open new outlet in Kildare

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a creche with a capacity for 81 children.

Little Harvard Childcare Limited, which already has 11 bases across Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare, wants to build the new outlet at Green Lane in Leixlip.

The estimated value of the project is over €450,000.

Little Harvard already has three creches in Leixlip including at Captain's Hill and Beech Park.

Being planned is a a two storey creche with five childcare rooms providing a total capacity of 81 childcare places.

The total floor area of 352 square metres will include an ancillary kitchen, staff facilities and a manager's office as well as storage and circulation areas.

The designs include an external play area, car parking and landscaping.

The proposed development replaces the creche previously permitted on this site which was granted permission in 2016.