Wedding and engagement rings taken from house near Curragh

Several items of jewellery were taken from a home on the edge of the Curragh on Monday evening.

Newbridge Gardaí said the break-in took place in the Ballyfair area between Brownstown and Cut Bush between 7.05pm and 8.40pm.

A number of items of jewellery was taken including two Claddagh Rings, a Wedding ring and an Engagement ring.

One of the Claddagh Rings had a distinctive yellow birthstone.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.