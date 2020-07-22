Naas town residents set to be hit by water disruptions from tomorrow night

Water conservation works will be in place around Naas town from 11pm tomorrow until 3am on Friday.

The areas impacted will be Finlay Park, Corbally Court, Sarto Park, St. Davids Terrace, St. Martins Terrace and Our Lady’s Place.

It is likely that there will be water pressure issues or lack of supply, during the time that works are being carried out by Kildare County Council.