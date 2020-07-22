Athy Gardaí appealing for information after sports clubs break ins

Kildare Gardaí are appealing for information following a break in at Millview Athletic Club, Athy and Moone Celtic Football Club.

Clubhouses containers were broken into, on Monday, July 13, between 9pm and 9am, at Millview Athletic Club.

Nothing of value was reported at Millview Athletic Club.

Moone Celtic Football Club was broken into, also on Monday, July 13, between 9pm and 9am. A lawn mower was stolen.