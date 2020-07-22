LATEST: Search for missing man stood down after body is found in Wicklow

Gardaí have said that following the discovery of a body by search personnel in Co Wicklow today, the missing person appeal for Paul Stuart (49) has been stood down.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance.

Mr Stuart had been missing from his home in Drumcondra, Dublin 3, since Monday.

He had been last seen in the Rathnew area of Co Wicklow at approximately 10:30pm on Monday in an 08-D registered black VW Beetle.