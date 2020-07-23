Garda appeal over man missing from his workplace since lunchtime yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Luke Nelson.

Luke went missing from his workplace in Kimmage, Co Dublin yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 22nd July 2020 at 1pm.

Luke is 31 years old. He is described as being 5' 7" in height, with short fair hair, blue eyes and a medium build.

When last seen, Luke was wearing a grey patterned shirt, black jeans and a black, zip-up jacket.

Gardaí and Luke’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Luke’s whereabouts are asked to contact Terenure Garda Station on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.