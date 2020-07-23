Kildare County Council refuses planning for 8 apartments

Kildare County Council has refused planning permission for eight apartments.

The planned apartments for Melitta Road, Kildare town, were proposed to be three storey, part two storey block of apartments, containing two bedrooms.

Planning was applied to demolish an existing bungalow.

The planning included an application for on site parking, connection to local authority and Irish Water surface water, foul sewer and water mains, new boundary treatments and all associated site works.