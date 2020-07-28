Co Kildare Senator appeals for Government to fund sports clubs

A Co Kildare Senator is appealing for funding to assist sports clubs deal with the fall out from Covid 19.

Additional funding including a new round of Sports Capital funding is needed to help sports clubs deal with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis according to Labour Spokesperson on Tourism and Sport, says Senator Mark Wall.



Senator Wall has urged Minister’s Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers to immediately announce a new round of Sports Capital funding.



Senator Wall said:“In response to a recent PQ, we have learned that 1,648 applications were successful in the last round of funding, with a further six successful on appeal amounting to over €56 million invested in Irish Sport."



He said:“Sports Clubs are beginning to open again in recent weeks, and many are struggling financially due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on fundraising. While we were told in June that grants of €70 million were to be divided between the three main sporting groups, the GAA, FAI and IRFU and to all other sporting organisations and clubs in the country."



Senator Wall said:“However, in a further Parliamentary Question reply, we learned that this money has not reached these organisations yet and that Sport Ireland will announce a scheme shorty. This is simply not good enough and many struggling sports clubs may not reopen unless they receive funding immediately."

He said:“In recent weeks I have been talking extensively to many different sporting organisations and clubs. The main message they have relayed to me is that they are struggling because of a lack of funding. I also know that many clubs I have spoken to are ready to proceed with funding applications for capital investment if a new Sports Capital funding stream were to become available."



Senator Wall said:“I am calling on the two Minister’s responsible to announce a new enhanced stream of Sports Capital funding to help sports clubs deal with the fallout of Covid-19. These clubs are at the heart of our communities and have been unable to fundraise during the pandemic leaving many at the risk of closure and we cannot allow this to happen."

