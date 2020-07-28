Athy roadworks due to start this Thursday

This Thursday, works are set to start on a section of road in Athy.

The section of road from Russellstown Cross R418 in Athy to Inch N78 in Athy, will be closed to traffic to allow for essential road maintenance.

Works are due to take place until Wednesday, August 5, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.