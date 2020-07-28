Co Kildare homeless campaigner fears homeless problem is worse since Covid

A Co Kildare homeless campaigner says he is deeply concerned that people are falling into rent arrears in order to feed their families. Joe Burke of Housing Action Kildare, says that more public outrage needs to be voiced following the deaths of five homeless people in Dublin, over one week, last week.

Mr Burke says that he is hearing of families being evicted, 'people sleeping in cars, tents, and people living in fear.'

He says that rent is far too high in Co Kildare and people are not earning enough to pay the high rents.

Mr Burke said: "If you take a half decent wage, reasonable, not great, at €500 a week, it is not possible to live, with the price of rents in Co Kildare, with an average rent of €1200 a month."

He said: “The situation has not got any better, it has got worse. The homeless situation has not been addressed. At Housing Action, we were limited, and could not get out. We are getting back into organising our meetings again.”

He says that he sees people sleeping in tents in Newbridge.

Mr Burke said: “The situation has not improved. Five people dying on the streets of Dublin didn't register enough, it should not be happening. From word of mouth, during the lockdown I was restricted, because of cocooning, before that, we were out, getting information, visiting substandard accommodation, challenging landlords, but Covid knocked this on the head. We are hearing things.”

He says that targeting people ' who can least afford it' at airports, on Covid 19 payments, is turning Ireland 'into a police state to a degree."