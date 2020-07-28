Newbridge Debenhams workers part of national protest this August 8
"Local actions and pickets will take place as usual instead this Saturday."
Workers outside Debenhams in Whitewater Shopping Centre
Over 120 Debenhams workers who have been impacted by the sudden closure of the Newbridge store in April are part of a national protest to get legislation in place to protect workers from this happening again.
A protest had been planned this Saturday, but is now going ahead on August 8, instead.
In a statement from Debenhams workers nationally tonight, online, it said: "We have decided to postpone the national protest until Saturday 8 August to give time for talks to progress regarding a settlement for Debenhams workers. This is at the request of the leadership of Mandate. Local actions and pickets will take place as usual instead this Saturday."
