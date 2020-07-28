Newbridge Debenhams workers part of national protest this August 8

Over 120 Debenhams workers who have been impacted by the sudden closure of the Newbridge store in April are part of a national protest to get legislation in place to protect workers from this happening again.

A protest had been planned this Saturday, but is now going ahead on August 8, instead.

In a statement from Debenhams workers nationally tonight, online, it said: "We have decided to postpone the national protest until Saturday 8 August to give time for talks to progress regarding a settlement for Debenhams workers. This is at the request of the leadership of Mandate. Local actions and pickets will take place as usual instead this Saturday."