Co Kildare sports clubs could benefit from grants announced today

Senator Wall says grants 'will play a major part in the long-term public health response to the Covid-19 crisis'

Co Kildare sporting organisations are set to benefit from major grant schemes announced today. 

Sport Ireland has today opened the application process for €70 million of funding for National Governing Bodies of Sport, Local Sports Partnerships and sports clubs in response to the Covid-19 crisis.
Senator Mark Wall said: "The purpose of the funding, which was announced in June, is to protect the national sports system in Ireland and to invest in sports and programmes that will play a major part in the long-term public health response to the Covid-19 crisis."
He says this investment programme will be allocated through four targeted grant schemes:
The FAI, the GAA and the IRFU are to receive up to €40 million.
The National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and Other Funded Bodies to receive up to €10 million
There is a  Sports Club Resilience Fund, delivered through National Governing Bodies, of up to €15 million to support clubs.
There is a Sports Restart and Renewal Fund of up to €5 million.


