Co Kildare sports clubs could benefit from grants announced today

Co Kildare sporting organisations are set to benefit from major grant schemes announced today.

Sport Ireland has today opened the application process for €70 million of funding for National Governing Bodies of Sport, Local Sports Partnerships and sports clubs in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Senator Mark Wall said: "The purpose of the funding, which was announced in June, is to protect the national sports system in Ireland and to invest in sports and programmes that will play a major part in the long-term public health response to the Covid-19 crisis."

He says this investment programme will be allocated through four targeted grant schemes:

The FAI, the GAA and the IRFU are to receive up to €40 million.

The National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships and Other Funded Bodies to receive up to €10 million

There is a Sports Club Resilience Fund, delivered through National Governing Bodies, of up to €15 million to support clubs.

There is a Sports Restart and Renewal Fund of up to €5 million.







https://www.sportireland.ie/news/sport-ireland-invites-applications-from-national-governing-bodies-and-local-sports?fbclid=IwAR0tyMB72MSC6n2AQqxOhut15GNEnO4XKEh8ZW6kSdhFjnTrx89IRWhuTNs