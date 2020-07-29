Kildare Town Educate Together is Tesco's choice

Kildare Town Educate Together is now selected by Tesco Ireland as one of the three causes for their current blue token campaign which started on July 20.

A statement from Kildare Town Educate Together said: "Due to the current situation, there are no tokens being used, so they are kindly going to share funds between the three current groups.

As always, the local Tesco store in Kildare is a great supporter of our community, and we thank them all for their help and kindness."