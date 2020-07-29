Co Kildare among those appealing for restoration of day services for adults with special needs

Parents, carers and adults with special needs staged a protest in Dublin today, calling for the full resumption of adult day services. Adults with special needs, throughout the country, including Co Kildare, are left without full day care services.

A spokesperson for adults with special needs, representing Enough is Enough said: "Sincere thanks to everyone who came out today to protest for the Full Safe Resumption of Adult Day Services. While it's welcome that the proposed €21million cut to disability services has been scrapped, there is much more to do! We must maintain and increase momentum, today was just the start."

The statement said: "As Enda Egan, CEO of Inclusion Ireland reiterated, we need to keep lodging complaints and emailing and lobbying our TDs! It was very clear to see the anger, frustration, tiredness and upset of parents and those with disabilities today. We cannot give up!"



