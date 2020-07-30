Leixlip lane gets €15,000 for clean up of garden and domestic waste

Work is in progress until tomorrow clearing garden waste and domestic rubbish along a 60 metre stretch at a lane in Leixlip.

At Silleachain Lane, Leixlip, the clearing of the grounds is underway, with €15,000 approved for the clean up.

Senior Executive Parks Superintendent Simon Wallace said:"The depositing of green waste along the site has been ongoing for years and has been reported numerous times."

He says that Local elected representatives asked them to clean up the area last year.

Mr Wallace said: "We didn't have the funds in our annual budget to address this so we had to submit an application to the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment under their Anti-Dumping Initiative."



The contractor P. Grogan Landscaping Ltd. has been on site since Tuesday and will be there until tomorrow. Rubbish will be removed to a waste recycling facility.



Mr Wallace said: "We hope that this work will stop dumping in the area and enhance the appearance and use of the walk along Silleachain Lane."



