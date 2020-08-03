Kildare town gets €40,000 to remove car parking spaces
Part of Covid funds
Kildare town
Kildare town has been given €40,000 in funding as part of new Covid 19 supports, as part of the enhanced town and village renewal scheme.
The funding will cover the costs of the removal of existing car-parking spaces in Market Square.
According to Deputy Martin Heydon, this is 'to facilitate social distancing, recreational use by the community and, outdoor eating and queueing of patrons for businesses on the square.'
