Co Kildare pub established over 100 years ago reacts to Government and HSE announcement

Mooneys Bar, Monaterevan, has responded in social media to the Government and HSE's decision today, to not allow pubs not serving food open.

The statement said: "Another tough blow today for our industry. All the management and staff in Mooneys Bar Monasterevan

are deeply disappointed that we again have to hold off from re-opening our doors for business. Its been a tough time for everyone and while we understand the need to stay safe and prevent the spread of Covid 19 the pubs have been treated very unfairly in the process. We endeavour to reopen as soon as we can to welcome back our loyal customers and friends who we greatly miss."