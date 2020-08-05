Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 5

The death has occurred of Anne Marie BYRNE

Naas, Kildare / Rialto, Dublin

Byrne (Naas and formerly of Herberton Road, Rialto) – Aug 4, 2020, (peacefully), at home, Anne Marie, beloved sister of Mary, Frances and the late Charles; Sadly missed by her loving sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Thursday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Lung Fibrosis Association.

The death has occurred of Rachael Malone (née O'Reilly)

Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 7, Dublin

Rachael Malone (née O’Reilly), beloved wife of Derek, cherished and loved mother of Ciaran, from Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Manor Street, Dublin 7 died on August 3rd 2020, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Rachael will be sadly missed by her loving husband, her son, her father, her brother and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and all of her friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Rachael’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday, 7th August, at 11am by following this link - https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society - https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

The death has occurred of Leslie Richard James Brophy

Thornbush, Ellistown, Kildare

Formerly of Brannockstown, The UK and Portugal. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Maureen Brophy (nee Duke) and eldest son of the late Lt. Colonel Bill Brophy and Breda Brophy (Mill House, Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Dee (Ivall) and Caroline Brophy, son Alan, son in law Gerard, brother Billy, sisters Elaine, Patricia, Anne-Marie and Carmel, extended family and friends.

May Leslie Rest In Peace

A Humanist service will be held for Leslie on Friday, the 7th of August, in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, at 2.30pm. Due to current guidelines, only 36 people can enter the chapel for the service. Outdoor speakers will transmit the service for those listening from outside, and a live stream of the service will be available on this link:

www.vimeo.com/event/153499 .

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tinryland GFC, Carlow.

The death has occurred of James Chanders

19 St Joseph`s Terrace, Athy, Kildare

James Chanders, 19 St Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Co. Kildare. 2nd August 2020, peacefully at Naas General Hospital.

It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the death of Jim Chanders who peacefully passed away Sunday morning. Sadly missed by his brother John, sister-in-law Mary, niece Louise and grandnephews Evan and Joseph, extended family and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

A family mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday August 4th in St Michael's Church Athy followed by burial in St Michael's cemetery, Athy.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety.

The death has occurred of Martin FOLAN

Barrettstown Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Connemara, Galway

FOLAN Martin (Barrettstown Road, Newbridge and late of Connemara, Galway - 2nd August 2020 (suddenly); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Brian, Paraic and Niall, daughters-in-law Donna, Lisa and Stacey, grandchildren Jake, Zoe, Conor, Emma, Lilly and Alannah, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Funeral Arrangements Later