Kildare County Council announces road closures for Tri Athy

Athy Triathlon will be taking place at end of this month.

Kildare County Council on behalf of TriAthy Triathlon, hereby gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the R417 Carlow/Monasterevin road from its junction with the N78 Athy/Kilcullen road at Athy to Mageney Crossroads

from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, 29 August and Sunday, 30 August.

The alternative routes are

Traffic travelling north from Carlow towards Athy on the R417 (Carlow/Monasterevin road) will be diverted at Mageney Crossroads (The Three Counties). Diversions will be via the L4009 into Castledermot and onwards to Athy via the Athy/Castledermot road R418/N9. Traffic travelling south from Athy to Carlow will be diverted onto the Athy/Castledermot road R418/N9 to Castledermot and via the N9 to Carlow.

The Levitstown/Kilkea road for its entire length;

The R418 Athy/Castledermot road between Kilkea and Castledermot

National School;

The Kilkea/Castledermot road between Mullaghcreelan and Castleroe

West Cross;The Castleroe/Beaconstown road between Castleroe West Cross and

Beaconstown Cross

from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, 29 August and Sunday, 30 August.

Alternative routes:

Traffic travelling north from Castledermot to Athy will be diverted at The Square, Castledermot. Diversions will be via Hobartstown (on the N9) and run to Kilkea where traffic may rejoin the R418 Athy/Castledermot road to Athy. Traffic travelling south from Athy to Castledermot will be diverted at Kilkea towards Hobartstown (on the N9) and then southward to Castledermot.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.