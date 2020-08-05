Leinster Senior College announces details of Zoom Tutorials during August

Leinster Senior College has announced details of its Head Start Programme for 6th year students in 2020/21.

Online Zoom Tutorials begin on August 10.

To book, see www.leinsterseniorcollege.ie or ring Karl for further details at 087 637 95 90

“It has been my observation that most people get ahead during the time that others waste” - Henry Ford.

Here are the dates and times of the Zoom Tutorials:

Monday 10th August Art 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Biology 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm



Tuesday 11th of August Home Economics 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm



Wednesday 12th August Ag Science 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Chemistry 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm



Thursday 13th August English 10.00 to 12.00 {30-minute Lunch} 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm



Tuesday 18th August Business 10.00 am to 12.00 pm Accounting 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm



Tuesday 18th August Economics 4.00 pm to 6.00 pm



Wednesday 19 th August Maths Ordinary 10 to 12.00



Thursday 20th August French 10.00 am to 12.00 pm German 1.00 pm to 3.00 pm



Friday 21st August Maths Higher 10.00 am to 12.00 pm {30-minute Lunch} 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm



Monday 24th August Higher Irish 10.00 am 12.00 pm {30-minute Lunch} 12.30 to 2.30



Monday 24th August Ordinary Irish 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm



Wednesday 26th August Spanish 10.00 am 12.00 pm

The fee for 4-hour classes is €100.

The fee for 2-hour classes is €50.

