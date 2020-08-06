Funeral of Rathangan assault victim takes place this weekend

The man fatally injured in an assault incident near Rathangan takes place on Saturday.

Roy Hopkins died following the incident, which is alleged to have taken place at Glenaree, about three miles from the town.

Mr Hopkins' funeral mass will take place at Rathangan parish church, the Church of the Assumption and St Patrick at 11am, followed by burial at the local St Patrick's Cemetery.

Because of the guidelines drawn up by the Health Service Executive and the government, the mass will be a private family event, which can be viewed on the Rathangan parish Facebook page.

Mr Hopkins is predeceased by his father Aidan and sister Debbie.

He is survived by his mother Catriona and Peter, brothers Mark, Brian, Ian and Aaron and their wives, partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles as well as friends.