Company forks out over €6m for warehouse in Johnstown

A former HQ and distribution facility of convenience store operator ADM Londis in Johnstown has been sold for close to €6m.

The purchaser - M7 Real Estate, which owns properties in Ireland and across Europe, focuses on retail, office and industrial sites.

It's believed to manage a property portfolio of hundreds of properties worth billions of euro.

The sprawling facility comprises 10,554sq m (113,603sq ft) of warehouse and office space on a 2.3 hectare (5.6 acre) site.

Offices feature a large corporate reception area and open-plan office floor includes a boardroom, meeting rooms, canteen, ladies and gents toilets and shower facilities.

The property has a strategic location close to the N7 and M7 as well as Naas town and the M50.