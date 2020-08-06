Company forks out over €6m for warehouse in Johnstown
The entrance to the former ADM Londis facility
A former HQ and distribution facility of convenience store operator ADM Londis in Johnstown has been sold for close to €6m.
The purchaser - M7 Real Estate, which owns properties in Ireland and across Europe, focuses on retail, office and industrial sites.
It's believed to manage a property portfolio of hundreds of properties worth billions of euro.
The sprawling facility comprises 10,554sq m (113,603sq ft) of warehouse and office space on a 2.3 hectare (5.6 acre) site.
Offices feature a large corporate reception area and open-plan office floor includes a boardroom, meeting rooms, canteen, ladies and gents toilets and shower facilities.
The property has a strategic location close to the N7 and M7 as well as Naas town and the M50.
