Leixlip gets planning application for 81 childcare places creche

Planning is received for a two storey creche with five new rooms at Leixlip.

Little Harvard Childcare Ltd, is seeking an application to provide a total capacity of 81 childcare places, within a total floor area of 352square metres together with an ancillary kitchen, staff facilities, managers office, storage and circulation areas, an external play area, car parking, boundary treatments, landscaping,connections to services and all ancilliary site works.

The proposed development replaces the creche previously permitted on this site which was granted permission.

Permission is also to allow the proposed revised creche be completed and ready for occupation prior to the completion of 155 residential units at Westfield, Green Lane, Leixlip.



