Make a break for the countryside with this little gem for only €85k

If you're hoping to buy your first home or trade up to the countryside, then this property could be perfect for you.

The three-bedroom detached bungalow sits on a generous one acre of ground.

It is conveniently located on a cul-de-Sac road within walking distance of Borris-in-Ossory village off the M7.

It enjoys a peaceful rural setting, close to the R445.

This property is in need of complete renovation but the affordable asking price leaves room to manoeuvre.

Outside there is a storage shed and a small enclosed garden to the front.

The property's accommodation comprises of: Entrance porch, Kitchen, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms and Bathroom.