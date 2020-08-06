Make a break for the countryside with this little gem for only €85k
The home for sale
If you're hoping to buy your first home or trade up to the countryside, then this property could be perfect for you.
The three-bedroom detached bungalow sits on a generous one acre of ground.
It is conveniently located on a cul-de-Sac road within walking distance of Borris-in-Ossory village off the M7.
It enjoys a peaceful rural setting, close to the R445.
This property is in need of complete renovation but the affordable asking price leaves room to manoeuvre.
Outside there is a storage shed and a small enclosed garden to the front.
The property sits on an one-acre site.
The property's accommodation comprises of: Entrance porch, Kitchen, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms and Bathroom.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on