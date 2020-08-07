Kildare ‘lockdown’ measures may be considered by officials after major surge in Covid-19 cases

The National Public Health Emergency Team May consider localised restrictions in Co Kildare and the Midlands area after a major surge in cases there linked to outbreaks.

The Government and NPHET expect to issue updated advice today to those living in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has advised people living in those counties to pay particular attention to any new symptoms after a huge increase in Covid-19 cases linked to outbreaks.



Dr Glynn said there had been 226 cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days in three counties, which account for almost half of all cases in Ireland during that period.

NPHET had also been notified of another 60 cases in those counties, which are due to be reported in this evening's figures.

He said GPs in those counties had been written to and contact tracing was under way.

But he said people living in Kildare, Laois and Offaly should pay particular attention to any new symptoms that they may have, double down on basic public health behaviours and avoid crowded indoor areas.

Dr Glynn said NPHET was strongly recommending that those over 70 or medically vulnerable should limit the number of people they meet, and the time they spend with others, and should avoid public transport if possible.

NPHET has serious concerns about outbreaks related to four meat factories in Kildare and in Tullamore in Co Offaly.