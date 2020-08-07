Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 7

The death has occurred of Martin FOLAN

Barrettstown Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Connemara, Galway

FOLAN Martin (Barretstown Road, Newbridge and late of Connemara, Galway - 2nd August 2020 (suddenly); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Brian, Paraic and Niall, daughters-in-law Donna, Lisa and Stacey, grandchildren Jake, Zoe, Conor, Emma, Lilly and Alannah, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will be held for a maximum of 50 people.

Reposing at the Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Burial afterwards in Barretstown Cemetery, Newbridge.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Roy Hopkins

Beech Grove, Rathangan, Kildare

Roy Hopkins, Beechgrove, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, July 31st 2020. Predeceased by his father Aidan and sister Debbie. Will be very sadly missed by his loving mother, Catriona and Peter, brothers, Mark, Brian, Ian and Aaron, their wives and partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, Aunts, Uncles, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Following HSE and Government guidelines a private family funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning (8th August) which can be viewed on Rathangan Parish Facebook page https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer Interment afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Those who would like to leave a message may do so on the condolence page below.

Family request to adhere to Social Distance guidelines at Church and Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only.



The death has occurred of William (Willie) Sargent

Rathmore, Kildare / Blessington, Wicklow

Sargent William (Willie) Wolfestown, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Blessington, Co. Wicklow. 5th August 2020. Passed away peacefully in Tallaght Hospital in the presence of his loving family. Age 63. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Conall, Aislinn and Anna. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, family, brother Jim, sister June, grandson Jacob, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. House private.

May Willie Rest in Peace.

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel on Friday arriving for 12.00 Funeral Mass for immediate family only (50 persons) followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Willie and would have liked to attend Willie’s funeral, but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your cooperation and support during this sensitive time.



The death has occurred of Aubrey C Dutton

Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town, Kildare

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving sister Muriel, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Aubrey Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Aubrey's Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12 noon.

The death has occurred of Patrick HUGHES

Leixlip, Kildare / Monaghan



HUGHES (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cornasoo, Co. Monaghan) August 5th. 2020 (peacefully) at his home and surrounded by his family. Packie (Paddy), beloved husband of Nora, dear father of Anne, Olivia and Owen and a devoted grandfather of May Annie, Fiachra and the late Ruby and baby Aoife. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Gar and Paul, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Pauline, Joan and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Packie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Saturday afternoon (8th August, 2020) at 1pm.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.



The death has occurred of Bro. Maurice MURPHY

Patrician Brothers Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare

MURPHY Bro. Maurice (Patrician Brothers Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge) - 5th August 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, his Patrician Community, nephews and nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will be held for a maximum of 50 people.

Reposing at the Patrician Monastery, Naas Road, Newbridge on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to arrive in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Mass can be viewed on the St. Conleth's Parish webcam https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam/. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis



The death has occurred of Sinead Nic Eoin

Curragh Plains, Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Maryville. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Saoirse, son Rauirí and his father Christopher, parents Brian and Bernadette, sisters Róisín and Lisa, brother Daragh, brothers-in-law Kevin and Fintan, nieces Eimear-Rose, Aria-star, nephews Fionn and Logan, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sinead rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at The Carmelites Church, Kildare Town For Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.