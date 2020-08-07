'Fear may be our friend now' - Local politician says Kildare people need to pull together more than ever to beat Covid-19 clusters

A local politician has revealed there is a 'heightened concern' in Kildare town over recent Covid-19 clusters including in the local Kildare Chilling Company factory.

Kildare GPs have also said they're worried - but not panicked - by a recent local spike in the number of cases in the county.

Kildare has always been in the top three counties with the most Covid-19 cases behind Dublin and alongside Cork.

However a recent increase linked to outbreaks in some meat processing plants and direct provision centres has caused fresh fears among the local population.

Naas General Hospital, whose catchment area covers Kildare town and Newbridge had four suspected Covid-19 cases in Naas Hospital up to 8pm yesterday evening. One patient had been discharged since the previous day.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle, based in Kildare town, said 'fear may be our friend' because it can promote vigilance and that it's more important than ever for local people to wear face coverings and to follow HSE guidelines.

The Fianna Fail politician, whose family runs The Five Jockeys pub on Claregate Street, said: "You can sense the heightened concerns since we heard of the outbreak at Kildare Chilling.

"But in a way, fear may be our friend as it will keep us on our toes because complacency is the biggest danger with this virus.

"We have a local Facebook group called 'Together Kildare Will Be Better' and that really sums it up that we have to stick with each other on this.

"I'd like to see more people wearing face coverings. I sometimes jump out of the car and forget my mask so now I just hang it around my neck so it's there when I go into a shop or indoor setting.

"Our local community is all our extended family at times like now because we all live close together and go to the same shops, cafes and restaurants so we all have to support each other against this virus."

Kildare Chilling Co re-issued a statement yesterday stating it is working closely with the HSE following confirmation of a number of Covid-19 cases and that full contact tracing has been undertaken, affected staff are isolating and further testing is being undertaken in line with HSE recommendations.

Dr Brendan O’ Shea, a Newbridge GP and a spokesperson for The Kildare Faculty of The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), believes there is now an efficient system in place to manage clusters.

Speaking before confirmation of 80 confirmed cases at O'Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe, said: "Kildare GPs are concerned, not surprised or panicked regarding the spike in Covid 19 Cases.

"Clearly the rise in cases is a concern, but we are now in quite a different position than we were in March 2020.

"We now have a responsive and well deployed rapid testing and contact tracing system in place for fast effective cluster management.

"Most and a still increasing number of people are being careful and effective regarding their personal behaviours, around use of face coverings, cough etiquette and care in choosing which activities they participate in."

Local TD Dr Cathal Berry, whose constituency office is close to the Eyre Powell direct provision centre in Newbridge, said clusters linked to such centres highlights their poor standard of facilities.

He said: "There is this almost invisible cohort of workers in our society, mostly in low paid and unskilled jobs, who may also be foreign nationals, who are living with others often in cramped accommodation due to the cost or renting or buying property.

"It really demonstrates the 'we're all in this together' idea because their health is so closely connected to the health to the rest of the population.

"We're lucky we have isolation facilities in Citywest and I'd hate to think what we could have done before March when we didn't have those structures in place."

Dr Berry said that the increase in cases among Direct Provision Centres has highlighted the lack of proper facilities within that system.

Dr Berry said a recent reassuring trend has been that the average age of cases has been falling.

He added: "These younger people will be more resilient to the virus compared to the older generation and more likely not to require hospitalisation which is good news."