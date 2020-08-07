TD calls for re-opening of Covid-19 test centre in Co Kildare in wake of increase in cases

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North James Lawless has spoken last night with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD seeking a reopening of the COVID-19 test facility in County Kildare.

He commented: “There has been a serious outbreak of cases in Kildare, and the wider region. Last night we learned of 80 new cases in Timahoe, County Kildare associated with a meat processing plant. In the past week a dog food plant in Naas was closed due to an outbreak of coronavirus. There have also been cases in Kildare Town.

“It is expected that at least 60 of today’s new cases will be from Kildare, Laois, and Offaly. We need urgent intervention to protect the community as a whole and the employees at the centre of these outbreaks.

“Last night, I spoke to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD. I explained to Minister Donnelly that currently there is no testing centre in Kildare. I am aware of one family who had to travel to a testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and others who were invited for testing but did not travel due to difficulties in getting to the stadium. This needs to change and I made this point to the Minister. Minister Donnelly committed to me that he would raise this situation with the Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn today.

“I have also spoken to Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary TD who assured me his Department are on top of the outbreak in the meat processing plant in Timahoe and the National Public Health Emergency team continue their work on dealing with this outbreak.

“All supports in terms of testing, contract tracing, and medical care should be provided to the clusters in Kildare to ensure a full recovery of the employees infected with this virus, but also so it does not become a serious outbreak in the community. I will continue to engage with both Minister Donnelly, Minister Calleary and the public health team over the coming days,” concluded Deputy Lawless.