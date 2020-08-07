An Bord Pleanála approves massive Kildare solar farm after refusal by Kildare Co Council

An Bord Pleanála has overturned Kildare County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for a solar farm in north Kildare.

Last October Kildare County Council had blocked Bord na Móna Powergen Ltd and ESB Wind Development Limited for a ten year planning permission to develop the renewable energy development.

The solar farm will be located in areas covering Drehid, Mulgeeth, Ballynamullagh, Mucklon, Kilmurray, Killyon and Timahoe East.

The project involves the construction and operation of two areas of solar photovoltaic arrays mounted on metal frames of around three metres in height over an area of approximately 200 hectares.

The designs include internal solar farm underground cabling and temporary construction compounds.

Proposals include a looped walk as part of an upgrade of existing tracks as well as car parking.

The development will have an operational life of 35 years from the date of commissioning.

The overall project also includes the provision of a 110kV substation with associated electrical plant, welfare facilities, waste water holding tank and security fencing.