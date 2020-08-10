Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 10

The death has occurred of Kathleen GRANT (née Kavanagah)

Leixlip, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

GRANT (Nee Kavanagh) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Esker Lawns, Lucan and Templemore, Co. Tipperary) August 9th. 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Kathleen, beloved wife of Willie and dear mother of Lynda and the late Alan. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Jim, sister Mary, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

The family would ask you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link below on Wednesday morning (12th August, 2020) at 10am.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.



The death has occurred of James DAVIS

Glendara, Kill, Kildare

The death has occurred of James DAVIS of Glendara, Kill, Kildare who died on August 8th, 2020, after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughters Sandra and Barbara, sons-in-law Cian and Harry, granddaughter Viola Rose, sisters Evelyn and Bridget, brother John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

“May He Rest In Peace”

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. James’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the parish website www.killparish.ie on Tuesday from 10am.

The death has occurred of Dominic (Don) Kelly

Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght, Dublin / Clane, Kildare

The death has occurred of Dominic (Don) Kelly, formerly of Millbrook Lawns, Tallaght & Hill View, Clane, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the management and staff of St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home, Athboy. Predeceased by his wife Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving family, his son Dominic and daughter Ruth, daughter-in-law Dorte, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren Cormac, Fiachra, Kate, Ciara, Luke P, Luke K, Josh, Jake, his extended family and many friends.

May Don Rest In Peace

In compliance with government guidelines, the funeral will take place in St. Dominic's Church, Tallaght, this Tuesday morning at 11 am, restricted to family and close friends (max 50 people). If you are unable to attend the funeral due to current restrictions, you may leave a personal message in the "condolence" section below.



The death has occurred of FIONA COLLERAN (QUINN)

Masonbrook, Loughrea, Galway / Johnstownbridge, Kildare

Fiona Colleran (Quinn)

The Glebe, Johnstownbridge, Co Kildare & Masonbrook, Loughrea, Co Galway (An Garda Síochána)

(Predeceased by her father Noel). Sadly, missed by her loving husband Declan, her children Jessica, Leah, Hannah & Adam. Her mother Geraldine, her sisters Sinead, Edel, Suzanne & brother Kenneth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family & colleagues.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Fiona’s Requiem Mass will be for immediate family, which will take place in St Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea, on Tuesday 11th at 2 o’clock and be streamed online at loughreacathedral.ie or at churchservices.tv/loughrea followed by burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Loughrea, Co Galway.

Those wishing to pay a mark of respect & support to the Colleran & Quinn family at this sad time, may form a static guard of honour, adhering to the 2 meters apart guidelines & social distancing at all times, starting at the far side of the Convent of Mercy gates, on Cross Street, Loughrea.

Those who would like to have attended the funeral but cannot do so due to the current restrictions are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

“Fiona May your kind & gentle soul rest in peace”



The death has occurred of Johnathan Mahony

Kildare

The death has occurred of the late Johnathan (John) Mahony (6th August 2020) Peacfully. Sadly missed by his loving partner Jessica, his loving mother Virgina, father Noel, brothers Gerard, Derek, Noel, sister Gina, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place due to Goverment Advice. A book of condolence will be open below. Only family members to the home.

The death has occurred of Carmel Kelleher (née Lally)

Tullyville, Maddenstown, Curragh, Kildare

Wife of the late Con. Peacefully at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving children Martin, Veronica, Kate, Connie, Camel, Eamon, Harry, Paul, Bernadette, Declan and Fergal, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Liam, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Carmel Rest In Peace

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Removal on Monday to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town, for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.