North Kildare burglaries over weekend sees 2 men before court this morning facing charges

Two men are appearing before court in Dublin this morning in connection to burglaries in North Kildare over the weekend.

Gardaí began conducting searches after receiving reports of burglaries in the Maynooth and Celbridge areas.During this search, a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí when requested to do so. A managed containment operation ensued which concluded when the vehicle came to a stop on the Cappagh Road, Dublin 11.

The occupants of the car, two men, 35 and 25, were arrested a short time later. Both men were brought to Leixlip Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.