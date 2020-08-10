People urged to sign up for HSE's obesity summer school

People have been urged to take part in a virtual obesity summer school run by the HSE National Obesity Management Clinical Programme.

The event takes place on 27 August.



This is an informative, engaging event supported and hosted by the HSE and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. This event combines public information seminars with a range of topics for health care professionals. The day runs from 10am-2.30pm, and all are welcome to attend in full or part of the day.

Public Information Seminars

If you are living with Obesity, concerned about a family member, the morning seminars give a range of information about the symptoms, treatment available and supports available. Find out how to get the most from your GP and what treatments will be available in the future. Sign up and you can join one or all of the Public Information Seminars.

Healthcare Professional Seminars

Listen to leading international experts talk about the latest trends and discuss obesity care. Hear about the Model of Care for obesity services in Ireland and join panel discussions .

Registration is free and open to all people living with or interested in overweight and obesity, including members of the public, healthcare professionals and policy makers. Join us virtually from your work or home.

The HSE National Obesity Management Clinical Programme was set up as a joint initiative between the HSE and Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in 2017.

The aim of the programme is to provide clinical leadership for treatment services for children, young people and adults with overweight and obesity.



The Clinical Programme is focusing on four key objectives to achieve this aim: developing a Model of Care for obesity services, increasing access to and quality of existing services, developing training and education for healthcare professionals and increasing public knowledge and awareness of obesity.

The Programme hosts an annual Summer School for the public, policy makers and healthcare practitioners to learn about obesity care in Ireland.